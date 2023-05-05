92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $92.91. 2,136,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

