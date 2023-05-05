939 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Elevance Health makes up 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ELV traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.96. 104,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

