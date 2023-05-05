AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. 283,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,191. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40. AAON has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $104.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAON. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

