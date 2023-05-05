Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading Down 0.3%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.75 ($35.99) and last traded at €33.00 ($36.26). 7,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.10 ($36.37).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.99.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

