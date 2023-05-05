AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of AbbVie worth $590,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.93. 360,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

