ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,821,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $81,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABM opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

