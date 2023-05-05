Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Absci Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ABSI opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 1,825.37%. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.
