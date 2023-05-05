Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Absci Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 1,825.37%. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Absci Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Absci by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

