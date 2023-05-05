Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

AKR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

