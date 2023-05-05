Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.67. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.47.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$23.76 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 39.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.8341282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

