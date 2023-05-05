Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.65. 2,586,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.38. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

