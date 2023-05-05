ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 972,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,591. The company has a market cap of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -187.49%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

