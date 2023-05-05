Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Accord Financial Price Performance
Shares of Accord Financial stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.50. Accord Financial has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$53.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.23.
About Accord Financial
Read More
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.