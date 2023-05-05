ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) EVP Brett D. Fulk Acquires 912 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) EVP Brett D. Fulk bought 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB stock remained flat at $27.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 33.13%.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

