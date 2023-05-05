Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 397,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.