Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADNT. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 0.08%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $26,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,589,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

