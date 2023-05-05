Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADNT. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.
Adient Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $26,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,589,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.