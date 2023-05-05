Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.27 on Friday, reaching $345.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.43 and its 200-day moving average is $346.90. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

