Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.24. 733,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,958. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

