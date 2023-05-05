ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CFO Kenneth Porpora Buys 12,000 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Porpora purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 487,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ADT Stock Performance
ADT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADT Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
About ADT
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADT (ADT)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.