ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP David W. Smail Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

