ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.66. 936,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,815,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Specifically, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,540. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ADT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

