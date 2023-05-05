Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 650,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 702,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 608,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 462,093 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2,087.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 288,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.