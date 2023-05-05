AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.33.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.31. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $360,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,237.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

