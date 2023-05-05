Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. 286,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,622. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 159.56%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

