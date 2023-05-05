Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.13.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 12.9 %

AC traded up C$2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,087,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,320. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.54. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.72.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.