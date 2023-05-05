Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Akumin has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

