Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.
Akumin Price Performance
Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Akumin has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.
About Akumin
