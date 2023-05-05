Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.94

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 6771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALFVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.20.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.
Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.
Featured Stories
