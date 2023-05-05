Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.00 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $89,658.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

