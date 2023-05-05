Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 15,215 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

