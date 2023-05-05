Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 726,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,587. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

