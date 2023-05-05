Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,872. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

