Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $624,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Southern were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,773. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

