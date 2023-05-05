Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $215,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 333,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,048. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

