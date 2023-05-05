Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 415 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,603,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 324,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 850,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 320,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 22,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,825. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

