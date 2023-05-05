Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VUG stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.66. 92,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.