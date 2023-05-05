Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 23,068 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,068 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter.

MUI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 6,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

