Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

