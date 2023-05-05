Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exelon were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

