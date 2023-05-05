ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

See Also

