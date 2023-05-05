ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

