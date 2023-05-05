ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ALLETE also updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

