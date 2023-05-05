Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

