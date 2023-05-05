Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $211.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,914. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.