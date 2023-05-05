Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.05. 659,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,102. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

