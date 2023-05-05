Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 1%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 798,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,484,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Alpha Growth

(Get Rating)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

