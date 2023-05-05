AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,649,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

