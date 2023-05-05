AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.85. 1,427,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,367. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.