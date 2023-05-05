AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.