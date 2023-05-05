AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 618,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.