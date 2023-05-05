AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ExlService by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $535,487. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService Trading Down 2.4 %

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

EXLS stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.01. 54,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

