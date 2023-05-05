AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.47. The stock had a trading volume of 752,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

